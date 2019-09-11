Cameroon: Christian Cardinal Tumi satisfied with Biya’s major National dialogue call

His eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi has expressed satisfaction with the Head of State’s decision to convene a Grand National dialogue to address the Anglophone crisis.

Christian Cardinal Tumi was reacting to President Paul Biya’s announcement to convene a major National dialogue at the end of September to seek lasting solutions to the escalating Anglophone crisis that has been rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West regions since 2016.

“We have always called for a national meeting to discuss the problem and calling for a national dialogue is a welcome initiative… I am satisfied and very very happy…” the prelate said.

Christian Cardinal Tumi equally stated his readiness to help in the peace seeking process that will be led by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

“Our group that is AGC (Anglophone General Conference) has already analysed a situation which we will present to the Prime Minister who will preside over the great come together. We have a 400-written-page document that relates the thoughts of many Anglophones in the crisis zones, close to one thousands of them…”

Christian Cardinal Tumi is one amongst the many other people who have saluted President Biya’s call for a major National dialogue to seek ways and means of resolving the crisis.