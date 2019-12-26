Cameroon: Christians challenged to be peace promoters as they celebrate Christmas

Christians all over Cameroon, especially those in the two restive English speaking regions have been challenged to put their faith into practice and extol the virtues of forgiveness, reconciliation and peace.

The call was made yesterday in different churches across Cameroon as the Christians converged to celebrate the birth of the son of man, Jesus Christ.

Highlighting that Jesus comes with the peace Cameroon needs notably in its troubled North West and South West regions, some of the preachers told their parish members to use this his birth commemoration to renew their faith so as to reflect the light of Jesus Christ wherever they could be.

According to these clergy men, only the light of Jesus can show the path to forgiveness, reconciliation and peace which are some of the virtues of Christianity.

In some of these churches, prayers were raised up in favour of the leaders of the country for God to inspire them with the necessary wisdom to engage in acts that will bring back peace in Cameroon.