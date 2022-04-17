Cameroon : Christians Close Season of Lent With Easter

Easter is that time of the year when all Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he died on the cross. It is probably the most celebrated occasion in the Christian calendar.

It is even said to be more important than Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.Easter is the culmination of forty days in which time Christians fast, pray and reflect. That time is called Lent. The forty days are said to represent the forty days Jesus was out in the wilderness alone, where he overcame the many temptations of the devil.

Catholic Christians in the St. Peter’s and Paul Parish church simbock began celebration on April 16th. A mass was celebrated by Fr. Kejeta Ejolle inviting all Christians to take a new turn on their spiritual lives.

The books of Genesis 1:1 and Exodus were the readings of the day. Candles where lighted and lifted in chants of worship to commemorate the rise of Christ.

“ Our savior is risen and let us rejoice , for he has gone to heaven , as he died for our sins … our savior is risen , our savior is risen our savior is risen Alléluia” as the Christians sang and rejoice.

The lighting of candles is a ritual practiced to symbolise the light of the world and the ressurection of Christ.

The Lent season closes on this day but it does not mean Christians should stop their prayer sessions and routine as explained by parish priest Rev. Fr Etouka Aloysious Ngwa.

Asides prayers , stations of the cross and mass celebrations, faithfuls gather round a table to eat and toast for this brand new journey of their Christian lives.

Mrs. Ayafor a stung Catholic Christian organizes a buffet every year for this occasion “ I invite family , friends neighbors and even those I don’t know so we all share a common meal just like Jesus did with his disciples” says Mrs. Ayafor with all excitement.