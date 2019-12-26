Cameroon: Christmas rocked by gun battles in Anglophone Regions

At least three persons were killed in the South West Region on Christmas Day follow heavy gun battles between security forces and suspected armed separatist fighters.

Christmas celebrations were marked by serious gun battles in some parts of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, sources have said.

Though it was a rather festive and joyous mood in some cities and towns in the two Regions, the same atmosphere could not be said in some villages where sounds of guns were heard.

It is the case in Ekombe -Bonji, a locality in Meme Division where at least three civilians were killed in a crossfire between security forces and separatist fighters.

In the North West Region, clashes were also recorded between security forces and separatist fighters in Babessi forcing some residents to flee into the bushes. Fighting was equally reported around the ‘wter tank’ neighbourhood in Kumbo, Bui Division.