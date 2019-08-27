Cameroon: Circulation along Douala highway blocked after truck collision

Circulation along the Douala-Yaounde highway has been paralysed for several hours since early this Tuesday morning following a road accident involving two heavy duty trucks.

According to reports, the two trucks transporting timber at a fly over collided at the level of Carrefour Elf in Douala III Sub-Division, blocking circulation and thus making it difficult for vehicles to move.

No death has been recorded as lives were reportedly saved from the heavy logs of wood which felt on the highway.

Traffic and movement is said to be gradually returning to normal on the highway.