Cameroon: Movement along Sangmelima-Djoum road halted after bridge collapsed

Circulation has been halted along the Sangmelima- Djoum road in the Dja and Lobo Divisions of the South region of Cameroon following the collapse of a makeshift bridge over the river in Nko village early this Wednesday.

According to reports, the bridge collapsed at about 5am this Wednesday morning, dividing the road into two, thus paralysing the movement of both people and goods.

The collapse of the bridge constructed in wood has been attributed to heavy downpours recently in the locality.

Reports say the Arab contractor company overseeing the tarring of the Sangmelima-Djoum road has embarked on the quick construction of a temporal bridge to re-instate circulation within the shortest time possible.