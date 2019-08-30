Cameroon: Circulation crippled after bridge collapses in Maroua

Circulation has been crippled and the cost of transportation doubled after the Mixao Bridge in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon collapsed last Wednesday August 28, 2019.

According to reports, most people in Maroua have had it difficult to go about some of their normal activities after the Mixao Bridge linking most neighbourhoods to the Maroua city Centre collapsed.

This has forced motor bikes and vehicles to go through a narrow road where a small bridge has been created by the City Council as a temporal measure there by crippling circulation. Owing to this, reports say some drivers have doubled the cost of transportation.

The surface of the Mixao Bridge began collapsing on Saturday August 24, 2019 after a torrential downpour reportedly destabilised the foundation of the bridge.

Officials of the Maroua City Council have promised to finish rehabilitating the bridge after 72hours.