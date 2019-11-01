Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Circulation restored on Sangmelima-Djoum road after collapse of bridge

Published on 01.11.2019 at 14h47 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The movement of people and vehicles between the towns of Sangmelima and Djoum in the Dja and Lobo Divisions of the South region of Cameroon has been restored after the road was divided into two following heavy rains early Wednesday October 30, 2019.

On Wednesday October 30, 2019, the road linking the towns of Sangmelima and Djoum divided into two, following heavy downpour in that area.

This halted the movement of people and vehicles in an out of the two towns for over 24hours, before a temporal bridge was quickly constructed by the Arab contractor company overseeing the tarring of the Sangmelima-Djoum highway.

By now, circulation has been fully reinstated, meanwhile construction works have resumed on the 105 kilometres stretch of road linking Sangmelima to Djoum

 

Tags : |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top