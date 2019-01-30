Cameroon: Civil servants’ wage bill up by 34b fCFA

Cameroon’s public service salaries, bonuses, pensions and other benefits will amount to 1058 billion CFA francs in 2019 against 1024 billion CFA francs a year earlier, representing an increase of around 34 billion CFA francs.According to the provisional table of the State’s financial operations (TOFE), this will be further increased to 128 billion CFA francs over the period 2019-2021.

The government has been working for a decade to control the balance sheet of public servants with, between April 20 and July 10, the launch of an operation for the physical counting of government employees (COPPE), that helped to identify 44,000 officials presumed fictitious or deceased, but whose salaries were collected by third parties.

According to the ministry, the resulting adjustment of balances resulted in monthly budget savings of 394.7 million CFA francs, or an annual budget of 4.7 billion CFA francs.