Cameroon: Civil society actors react to Biya’s renewed threat to separatists

Some civil society actors have been reacting negatively to Cameroon’s Head of State’s renewed threat to crush separatist fighters if they persist with their “criminal activities” in the restive North West and South West regions.

According to Michael Ndimancho, a University lecturer, the decision could complicate the already precarious security situation that prevails in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

“I expected the president to pamper the hurt population, consider their quest and grant faithful assurances that which will calm down their temper…I fear things will not get better” Michael Ndimancho reportedly said.

In the same vain, Walang Abang, another civil society actor disclosed that the military option is far from being the right way to stop the separatist crisis that is in its fourth year.

Just like these two Cameroonians, many others were expecting President Biya to announce some effective peace measures taken to stop the violence rocking the two regions rather than firing military action warnings to the disgruntled separatists during his 2019 end of year address to Cameroonians.

He acknowledged the security situation in the two English speaking regions remains amongst the most urgent to tackle and said the Cameroonian army will have no mercy on armed groups who will continue to temper with the security and peace of the population in those regions.

“We will have no other choice than to combat them in order to protect all our fellow citizens…Our Defense and Security Forces will, once again, perform their duty with restraint, but without weakness.” He said.