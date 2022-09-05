Cameroon : Civil Society Calls for Increase in Public Budget Allocated to Teachers

Cameroon is still far from respecting its international commitments on increasing the share of education in the public budget of the State.

For several years, this civil society organization has been advocating for an increase in the education budget. A few days ago, Cefan indicated that the solution to mobilise more money for the education sector in Cameroon is to create new sources of revenue. Because the budgetary requirements of the state prevent it from putting more money into education. Cefan therefore proposes some possible sources: taxation, the involvement of companies, the commercialisation of school projects, etc.

For the time being, the government has not yet decided whether to implement these possible sources of revenue. However, it is working with Cefan on a platform. Cefan has in fact initialled a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Basic Education. The two partners are developing a draft action plan to follow up on Cameroon’s commitments to increase its education budget.

The first commitment was made in Yaounde at the time of ratifying the UN 2030 Agenda on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The fourth SDG, on access to inclusive and quality education for all, obliges Cameroon to set aside at least 20% of its public expenditure or at least 6% of its public investment budget for the education sector. In July 2021, Cameroon made a further commitment to allocate 18.57% of its budget to education at the World Forum on Education Financing in London, England.

But it is clear that Cameroon is still far from meeting these commitments. In the 2022 budget, the budget allocated to education has increased by 48 billion compared to that of 2021 to settle at 764 billion CFA francs.