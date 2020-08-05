Cameroon: CJARC transcribes Sustainable Development Goals into brail

The Club of Young Rehabilitated Blind of Cameroon dubbed CJARC has transcribed the seventeen United Systems Sustainable Development Goals into brail for the better understanding and social inclusion of the visually impaired.

The transcription, first of its kind worldwide is contained in a seventy-four-page document that was presented Tuesday August 4 in Yaounde.

Speaking after the launching ceremony, Coco Bertin, President of CJARC said making the United Systems Sustainable Development Goals readable for visually impaired will give them an opportunity to contribute in the world’s decision making process.

The goals were adopted by all United Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030.

They address the global challenges faced, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.