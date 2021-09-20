Cameroon claim CAVB women Continental title

Defending champions Cameroon claimed their second victory over enya in the 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship women’s final held at Kigali Arena on Sunday.The Cameroonians have won it 3 times in a row, having won it in 2017 and 2019.

The Lionesses of Cameroon proved their prowess, beating Kenya’s Malkia Strikers 3-1, in a match during which Christelle Tchoudjang Nana, who became the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, ensured that Cameroon denied the East Africans a chance at the title for the 3rd time in a row.

Cameroon won the first set 25 – 21 and the second one 25-23 but the Kenyans rebounded to win the 3rd set 25-15, setting the momentum for a thrilling fourth set which Cameroon won 25-23 to claim the championship and finish as Africa’s first ranked team in women’s volleyball. It is the 10th time The Lionesses have won the continental title.

Morocco beat Nigeria in 3 straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) to claim the Bronze medal.

In other individual titles, the Best attacker of the tournament was Kenya’s number 5, Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono while teammate Mercy Moim was named Best Receiver. Best Libero went to Morocco’s Yousra Souidi while Christelle Tchoudjang Nana was the MVP.

Cameroon’s Moma Bassoko was named the Best Serve while Kenya’s Gladys Ekaru Emaniman was the Best Blocker. Alexandra Erhart of Morocco emerged the Best Setter of the tournament.