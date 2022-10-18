Cameroon : Clandestine Firearms Factory Dismantled In Buea

The Cameroonian army announced on Monday 17 October the dismantling of a clandestine factory of homemade firearms in Mokunda, a village on the outskirts of Buea.

The operation was carried out by the National Gendarmerie in a car garage that had been transformed into an illegal firearms factory. It resulted in the seizure of several weapons and ammunition, military equipment, mobile phones and drugs.

Twelve people were also arrested. The suspects were placed at the disposal of the Gendarmerie Legion of the South West for investigation, reports national television. The factory in question was sealed, suspected of supplying arms to the separatists and maintaining the war.

The operation was made possible by information from the public, it is learnt. “The breach was offered to us by an information we received. With the collaboration of the population, we came across this factory,” said the commander of the 21st motorised infantry brigade, Colonel Louis Onambele on CRTV-Télé.

This operation comes in a context of renewed violence in the North West and South West regions, plagued by the Anglophone crisis since late 2016.

Items found and Seized

-02 belts

-08 batteries

-25 rounds of 7.37mm pistol ammunition

– 01 remote control

-22 mobile phones

-01 bag of tramadol

-01 packet of Indian hemp