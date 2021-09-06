The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire host the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Monday, September 6 in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The game will be played at the Stade d’Ebimpe, in Abidjan at 8pm local time.

With just the second round of qualifiers, the match is already proving crucial for both teams in the race for Qatar next year.

The Elephants are already feeling the pressure after a goalless draw against Mozambique in the first game and anything short of a victory on Monday night will leave them still trailing the Indomitable Lions who are their greatest rivals in the group.

The team has equally been rocked by the absence of several key players who have either pulled out of the game through injuries or did not join the squad due to UK travel restrictions, like Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha.

On the other hand, the Indomitable Lions have been growing in confidence and last Friday’s two nil win over Malawi ensured they start the qualifiers with maximum points.

Games between the two sides are a toss of the coin and difficult to called but this game with rekindle memories of the 2006 World Cup qualifiers when Cameroon overpowered Cote d’Ivoire in a five-goal thriller in Abidjan after an Achille Webo hat trick to gain control of the group.

However, the Elephants had the last laugh after the Indomitable Lions slipped to a 1-1 draw at home to Egypt to hand the initiative back to the Ivorians who emphatically took their chance by dispatching Sudan five nil to book a first ever World Cup berth.