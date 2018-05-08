Cameroon: Climate change downs banana exports

Cameroon’s Banana Association (ASSOBACAM) on Monday revealed that Cameroonian banana exports estimated at 59,149 tons declined in the first quarter of 2018 against 78,610 tons last year in the same season.

In relative terms, this is a decrease of 19,461 tons, as a result of the poor performance of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country’s second largest exporter.

Based on the figures compiled by ASSOBACAM, the CDC exported at the end of the first three months of the year 11,631 tons of bananas against 26,840 tons in the first quarter of 2017.

This represents a 15,209 tons drop “related to the effects of climate,” which has affected all domestic production on the global market, it said.

For its part, the PHP Company, a local subsidiary of the Compagnie Fruitière de Marseille, leader in banana production in Cameroon, exported 45,064 tons in the first quarter of 2018, although down compared to the same period last year when exports reached 48,755 tons in the first quarter.

According to ASOBACAM, bananas are Cameroon’s third export product after oil and timber, accounting for more than 40 percent and 15 percent exports, respectively.

Source: APA