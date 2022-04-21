Cameroon Clings To Brazil In School Of Communication

The Telecommunications Regulatory Agency TRA of Cameroon and the Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações Anatel of Brazil are now linked by a Memorandum of Understanding MOU.

The MOU signed on 18 April 2022 in Brazil by Prof. Philémon Zoo Zame and Carlos Baigorri, of the two regulatory bodies Cameroon and Brazil)is the culmination of nearly two years of technical preparation and negotiations between TRA and Anatel under the supervision of the two respective governments.

According to TRA, this MOU will allow a better sharing of experience, highly beneficial to the Cameroonian side in view of the technological evolution of Brazil.

After the signing of the MOU, TRA and Anatel experts met for a technical meeting to discuss issues such as the legal and institutional framework of the two Brazilian and Cameroonian regulatory bodies; the business environment and competition regulation in Brazil; the regulation of fibre optics and submarine cables in Cameroon; common challenges and sharing of experiences in the regulation 5G, OTT, artificial intelligence, mobile financial services.

As a reminder, since 2018, Cameroon is connected to Brazil by a submarine fibre optic cable: the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL). An initiative piloted by Camtel that links the city of Kribi to the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, the second largest submarine cable hub in the world.