Life › Telecoms

Happening now

Cameroon Clings To Brazil In School Of Communication

Published on 21.04.2022 at 15h47 by Nana Kamsukom

telecoms

The Telecommunications Regulatory Agency TRA of Cameroon and the Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações Anatel of Brazil are now linked by a Memorandum of Understanding MOU.

The MOU signed on 18 April 2022 in Brazil by Prof. Philémon Zoo Zame and Carlos Baigorri, of the two regulatory bodies Cameroon and Brazil)is the culmination of nearly two years of technical preparation and negotiations between TRA and Anatel under the supervision of the two respective governments.

According to TRA, this MOU will allow  a better sharing of experience, highly beneficial to the Cameroonian side in view of the technological evolution of Brazil.

After the signing of the MOU, TRA and Anatel experts met for a technical meeting to discuss issues such as the legal and institutional framework of the two Brazilian and Cameroonian regulatory bodies; the business environment and competition regulation in Brazil; the regulation of fibre optics and submarine cables in Cameroon; common challenges and sharing of experiences in the regulation 5G, OTT, artificial intelligence, mobile financial services.

As a reminder, since 2018, Cameroon is connected to Brazil by a submarine fibre optic cable: the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL). An initiative piloted by Camtel that links the city of Kribi to the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, the second largest submarine cable hub in the world.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 15.04.2022

Manoka Island

It is an island situated at about sixty kilometers from the city center of Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon. Covering an area of…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top