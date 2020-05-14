Cameroon: Clinic in Douala sealed for charging FCFA millions for COVID-19 treatment

Polyclinique Marie O, a medical facility in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon has been sealed by the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri on instructions of the Minister of Public Health over the non-respect of the law in force as regards the treatment of Coronavirus patients and the violation of public decency.

In a tweet published Wednesday May 13, Minister Malachie Manaouda says he asked the Senior Divisional Officer for the Wouri Division, Littoral region of Cameroon to seal the Clinic following a series of scandals relating to the treatment of Coronavirus patients in the facility.

The health boss indicates he got Information that a family paid bills amounting to FCFA 6 million to the clinic and requested for explanations from officials of the facility but he got none.

Today I asked the Prefect of Wouri to close the Marie O clinic. Indeed, this nth scandal comes after my letter of May 6, by which I was already asking, within 72 hours, for explanations from this structure on a bill of 6 million. No response to date — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) May 13, 2020

Reports hold that before this incident, a family claimed to have brought their 67-year old father for treatment at the Polyclinic Marie O on May 11.

The family members say he had been suffering from hypertension but to the hospital, he had COVID-19. They allegedly disclosed that after spending over FCFA 1 million on their patient, he died and the hospital was reticent to return his corpse on grounds of rules related to the coronavirus.

This incident reportedly created a big scene at the clinic premises between family members and Health personnel. Things were latter brought to order after the intervention of forces of law and order.

Besides that, reports say the facility was treating COVID-19 patients without the authorisation from the Ministry of Health and in the process, it failed to comply with some professional norms.

The clinic was thus shut down this afternoon in Douala and the patients admitted there were evacuated to other health facilities.