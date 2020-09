Published on 14.09.2020 at 17h26 by journalduCameroun

The Head Coach of Cameroon’s Indomitable lions, Antonio Conceicao has summoned thirty-two players including Clinton Njie, Nicola Nkoulou and eleven new players for a training camp in the Netherlands ahead of Cameroon’s friendly against Japan on October 9.

The training camp will take place from the 5th to the 13th of October without Christian Bassogog, Stephane Bahoken, Goerges Mandjeck and Allan Nyom.

Below is the full list of those pre-selected.