Cameroon: Clinton Njie signs for Russian Premier League Dynamo Moscow

Published on 25.07.2019 at 17h00 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon international forward Clinton Njie has left Olympique of Marseille to join Dynamo Moscow for a reported fee of 5.5 Million euros, penning a four-year contract, the Russian club announced this Thursday.

The 25-year old joined his former club in 2016. In 17 match played during the 2018/2019 season, Clinton Njie scored only 3 goals.

He has equally played for clubs like Lyon and Tottenham hotspur in England.

The professional footballer who also plays for his country Cameroon was part of the 2015, 2017 and 2019 African Cup of Nations expedition winning the 2017 edition with the indomitable lions in Gabon.