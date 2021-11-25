Cameroon: Close to 100 award for strides in health sector

About 99 persons who were active in the health sector in the past year have received awards for their dedication in serving the nation.

They were awarded on November 18 during the fourth edition of the Health Excellence award organized by the “Echos santé” magazine in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Communication.

There were in total eleven categories in last weekend’s award ceremony; award for the best healthcare insurance companies, medical innovation, best hospital, healthcare journalists , improved traditional medicine, Cameroonian diaspora, civil Society , special prize for retired public health specialist, private health facilities and health insurance.

The Bamenda Regional Hospital came out top as the best regional hospital facility in the country ahead of the Maroua, Ebolowa, Bertoua and Edea Regional Hospitals.

The Douala General Hospital scooped the prize for the best first category hospital ahead of the Yaounde General Hospital while the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala was named the best second degree hospital ahead of the Yaounde Central Hospital while the Meiganga District Hospital scooped the top prize in the category for district hospitals. Prizes were also awarded to the best hospitals in each region of the country.

For his efforts to fight against the COVID-19 through his products Elixir Covid and Adsak Covid, the Archbishop of Douala, Samuel Kleda won the top prize for the most improved traditional medicine category. Eight other persons were awarded prizes in this category for their efforts in seeking traditional solutions in fighting against the COVID-19.

Five journalists were also awarded for their efforts in promoting good healthcare practices, among them, Mireille Flore Deffo Fotso in the TV category, Guy Martial Tchinda in the newspaper category, Olive Atangana in the web category, Yvette Fru and Catherine Mintsa in the radio category.

One the other hand, ten female health experts from different specialties also received prizes for bravery and leadership in the health sector.