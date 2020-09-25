Cameroon: Close to 11 million students, pupils expected for 2020/2021 school year

About 11 million pupils and students are expected to resume classes for the forthcoming 2020/2021 academic year that will take place within the context of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Classes will resume for the new academic year in Cameroon on October 5 for the basic and secondary education and on October 15 for those of the Higher education.

According to figures communicated by the three Ministers in charge of Education; basic, secondary and higher during the September Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, the different school institutions are expecting about 11 million of these learners.

Nursery and Primary schools will be welcoming over six million pupils, close to 4 million are expected in the secondary and about 500,000 in the Higher education system.

During the meeting, the Ministers exposed on the measures that have been taken by their different Ministries to ensure a successful COVID-19 free start of the academic year, including the shift learning system and the intensification of e-learning strategies.