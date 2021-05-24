Cameroon: Close to 50,000 vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest figures published by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda on the evolution of the COVID-19 immunization campaign reveals that as of last Friday May 21, 48,526 persons living in Cameroon have been administered the vaccine.

In a tweet Sunday May 23, the Health boss says 29,478 of those vaccinated were administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine whereas 19,048 went in for the British AstraZeneca vaccine.

Some of them have received their first dose of the vaccine meanwhile others have completed the series for a COVID-19 vaccine among whom members of Government.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda, the number of vaccinated could be improved upon.

He has urged those who have not yet taken the vaccine to visit COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country and get immunized so as to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Many have been shying away from the vaccines on grounds that the side effects are dangerous, claims that have been refuted by Health authorities.

According to Dr Andreas Njoh, Deputy Secretary for the Immunization programme in charge of the vaccination campaign, non-vaccination will simply lead to spread of the Coronavirus.

As of today, Cameroon counts more than 77,000 infections out of which more than 72 have recovered and 1,239 confirmed dead ever since the first case was recorded in March 2020.