Cameroon: Close to 80 Anglophone detainees expected in court tomorrow

About eighty persons arrested and detained within the context of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon are expected to appear at the Yaounde Military Tribunal on Friday, September 18.

Their various cases return after they were adjourned last month for lack of constituted parties for some while they presiding judge or prosecutor prosecutor in other cases had been transferred.

Prominent among the detainees expected to appear in court on Frida is Ngalim Felix Safeh, one of the leaders of the coffin revolution alongside Mancho Bibixy. He was among the first persons to be arrested in Bamenda but his case has suffered over 60 adjournments while his health condition has also deteriorated in detention.

Last year, he spent over three weeks in the hospital to treat a wound on his ankle that was threatening to amputate his leg while he was also a victim of the the Kondengui riots, sustaining injuries on several parts of his body.