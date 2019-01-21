Cameroon clubs crash out of Caf competitions

There is no Cameroonian club left in Caf competitions after Cotonsport of Garoua and New Stars of Douala all crashed out of the Caf Champions Leeague on Sunday.

It was an uphill task for Cotonsport of Garoua who travelled to Ghana with a 3-2 first leg defeat but failed to turn the tables as the lost 2-1 in the second leg crashing out on a 5-3 aggregate score.

Amos Frimpong penalty and Maxwell Baakoh scored for the Ghanaians to help them sail through to the group stages of the competition as Oumari Sali got a consolation for Cotonsport.

On their part, New Stars of Douala who haad the easier task could not find the back of the net as they were held to a goalless draw in Limbe by Gor Mahia of Kenya who progress thanks to their 2-1 first leg victory.

The Cameroonian clubs now turn their attention to next weekend when the local championship is set to finally kick off.