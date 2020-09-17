Cameroon: CNYC urges youths to dissociate from calls for ‘insurrection’

Young leaders of civil society organizations and youth movements and associations under the umbrella of the Cameroon National Youth Council, CNYC have called on their fellow youths to distant themselves from calls for nationwide protest to overthrow the Country’s Republican Institutions ahead of the organisation of the maiden regional elections.

They made the call in a declaration issued Wednesday September 16 prior to the celebration of the 39th edition of the International Day of Peace slated for September 21 under the theme “Shaping peace”.

In the declaration, the young leaders acknowledge the need to complete the decentralization process in Cameroon which will be made possible thanks to the holding of the first ever regional elections in the country on December 6.

For these elections to hold in a peaceful atmosphere threatened by a nationwide protest announced by leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM, the CNYC urges youths who constitute a greater percentage of the society to distant themselves from such acts intended to destabilize the country and instead help in the enforcement of law, the preservation of peace, safety of the populations and the integrity of the territory.

They further urge their fellow youths represented in traditional and municipal bodies to participate massively in the upcoming regional elections so as to contribute to nation building.

This declaration comes amid calls for ‘nationwide protest’ made by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM to overthrow the Republican Institutions incarnated by the Head of State, Paul Biya.