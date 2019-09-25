Cameroon coach Toni Conceição names indomitable lions squad to play friendly against Tunisia

Indomitable lions new coach Antonio Conceição and his deputy Omam Biyik have unveiled the list of the 23-man squad to play the friendly match against Tunisia on October 12.

The list features almost all those who participated at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, except Yaya Banana, Jean Armel Biyik who recently retired from international football, Njie Clinton reportedly wounded and Idris Carlos Kameni.

Meanwhile, he has brought in two U-23 players trained by former footballer Rigobert Song Bahanag, striker Ignatius Ganago and goal keeper Simon Omosola who play club football at OGC Nice and Coton Sport respectively.

Another newcomer in the list is 21-year old defender Harold Moukoudi of AS St Etienne. On the other hand, he has called up three old faces, Allan Nyom, Junior Jerome Onguene and Jeando Fuchs.

Full squad

Goal Keepers

Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa and Simon Omossola

Defenders

Fai Collins, Allan Nyom, Jerome Junior Onguene, Ngadeu Ngadui, Harold Moukoudi, Gaetang Bong and Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Dawa Tchakonte.

Midfielders

Jeando Fuchs, Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde Malong, Georges Mandjeck, Gilles Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Christian Dingome.

Strikers

Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu, Maxime Choupo-Moting, Stéphane Bahoken, Christian Bassogog, Jean Pierre Nsame, Ignatius Ganago

Waiting list

Paul Georges Ntep, Edgar Salli, Jean Charles Castelletto, Felix Eboa Eboa.