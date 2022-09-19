Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cocoa and Bananas, Highest Economic Boosters in Cameroon

Published on 19.09.2022 at 17h04 by JDC

COCOA
Cocoa

According to the 2021 report on national accounts, which has just been published by the National Institute of Statistics , activities in the primary sector in Cameroon improved by 2.9% , against 1.4% in 2020.

 

The acceleration of growth in this branch is the result of the good dynamics of foreign trade, supported by an increase in the production of cocoa beans (13.7%) and bananas (9.0%),” the NSI points out.

This dynamism of agriculture, we learn, has led to an increase of 0.4 points (against 0.2 points in 2020) in the contribution of agricultural activities to the country’s GDP in 2021. In addition to agriculture, the NSI report also cites the good performance of the forestry and logging sector, whose contribution to GDP growth in 2021 has increased by 0.05 points, whereas it was zero in 2020.

Source Investir au Cameroun

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top