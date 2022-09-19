Cocoa and Bananas, Highest Economic Boosters in Cameroon

According to the 2021 report on national accounts, which has just been published by the National Institute of Statistics , activities in the primary sector in Cameroon improved by 2.9% , against 1.4% in 2020.

“The acceleration of growth in this branch is the result of the good dynamics of foreign trade, supported by an increase in the production of cocoa beans (13.7%) and bananas (9.0%),” the NSI points out.

This dynamism of agriculture, we learn, has led to an increase of 0.4 points (against 0.2 points in 2020) in the contribution of agricultural activities to the country’s GDP in 2021. In addition to agriculture, the NSI report also cites the good performance of the forestry and logging sector, whose contribution to GDP growth in 2021 has increased by 0.05 points, whereas it was zero in 2020.

Source Investir au Cameroun