Cameroon: Cocoa production hits growth path

Cocoa production in Cameroon has hit a growth trajectory, surpassing 220,000 tonnes in May 2018, against 190,000 tonnes in the same period last year, APA learned from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC).According to the statistics from the ONNC which convened a meeting of exporters in Douala, at the end of the cocoa season next July, the national production will be up, compared to the 232,000 tonnes produced last year.

The growth came thanks to a significant improvement related to the entry into production of new plants, a strengthened phytosanitary campaign through the deployment of the Cocoa Development Corporation (SODECAO) and good pricing, the kilogram going back to CFA1500 during the high season.

“We believe that domestic production should reach at least 250,000 tonnes this year, given the figures we have,” ONCC officials said.

They pointed out that “all production in the Southwest region is not yet accounted for because of social tensions. Yet not only do we have information that production has been good, but that part of the country like the Central, Littoral and Southern regions constitutes a large production area.”