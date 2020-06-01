Culture › Books

Happening now

Cameroon: Collection of poems on Anglophone crisis goes on sale

Published on 01.06.2020 at 15h00 by JournalduCameroun

A collection of poems that chronicles the events in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon these past years has gone on sale today.

The book titled Bearing Witness is edited by US-based Cameroonian writers Joyce Ashuntantang and and Dibussi Tande.

The 284-page book contains over 100 poems written by 73 poets whom the editors describe as seasoned and emerging, old and young, men and women. The book will go on sale online today as well as the hard copy.

According to the editors of the book, Bearing Witness is a poetic response to the situation in the North West and South West Regions of the country  which has brought untold sufferings to the population in that part of the country as well as its effects in the other regions of the country.

The editors say the poems capture and present a panoramic view of the landscape in the two regions, marked by alienation, despair, displacement, loss, anger, trauma, hope, heroism, courage justice and resilience. The poems also add that the poems engender psychic healing which has the potential of transforming victims into survivors.

They add that the collection of poems collection is not only a guidepost of collective memory, but also the definitive literary work of this period in Cameroon’s history.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top