Cameroon: Collection of poems on Anglophone crisis goes on sale

A collection of poems that chronicles the events in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon these past years has gone on sale today.

The book titled Bearing Witness is edited by US-based Cameroonian writers Joyce Ashuntantang and and Dibussi Tande.

The 284-page book contains over 100 poems written by 73 poets whom the editors describe as seasoned and emerging, old and young, men and women. The book will go on sale online today as well as the hard copy.

According to the editors of the book, Bearing Witness is a poetic response to the situation in the North West and South West Regions of the country which has brought untold sufferings to the population in that part of the country as well as its effects in the other regions of the country.

The editors say the poems capture and present a panoramic view of the landscape in the two regions, marked by alienation, despair, displacement, loss, anger, trauma, hope, heroism, courage justice and resilience. The poems also add that the poems engender psychic healing which has the potential of transforming victims into survivors.

They add that the collection of poems collection is not only a guidepost of collective memory, but also the definitive literary work of this period in Cameroon’s history.