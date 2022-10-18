Cameroon: Colombe And Bamboutos, MTN Elite 1 Leaders

The kick-off of the national football championship was given on October 15th with 09 matches played over the national territory.

21 goals. This is the number of goals scored on the first day of the MTN Elite One. For the 2022-2023 season, the choice was made on the city of Douala to host the kick-off of the championship. It was the almost 75% full Reunification Stadium that hosted the opening match.

For the first encounter of the season, les Astres de Douala hosted the Union Sportif de Douala on October 15th. Two teams from pool B. A fiercely contested match that ended in a draw, 1-1.

The other matches of Pool B were played the following day, with the victories of Bamboutos de Mbouda over Young Sports Academy and Fauve Azur over Yafoot; both teams winning with the score of 2-1. On the other hand, Dragon de Yaoundé vs Gazelle FA and Fovu club vs AS Fortuna matches ended 1-1.

In Pool A, the prominent result of the day came from Colombe Sportif du Dja and Lobo. The bird of the South flew higher than that of Dschang, Aiglé royal de la Menoua winning, of 3-0. Stade Renard de Melong and Eding Sport each won by 2-1 UMS de Loum and Avion du Nkam. The only draw of the group came from Canon de Yaoundé as opposed to Djiko FC.

Coton sport de Garoua engaged in African competition could not play its match against Renaissance de Ngoumou.

The next playing day of MTN Elite One will be played on October 23, 2022.