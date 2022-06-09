Cameroon: COMICA Launches 16th Edition Of Miss Cameroon Contest

The press conference for the launch of the 16th edition of the Miss Cameroon contest was held on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at the Yaounde National Museum. In front of the media, the organising committee gave a mid-term review of the mandate of Julia Samantha Edima, Miss Cameroon 2022. For this 16th edition, the COMICA (Miss Cameroon Organizing Committee) will have as its main mission: to produce a much improved version of the competition than the two previous editions.

The city of Garoua will open the ball on June 24, 2022 with the grand regional final that will bring together the three regions of the north (North, Far North and Adamaoua). On 29 July, Bafoussam will take over for the regional final of the Great West (West and North West). On August 28, it will be Douala’s turn to unveil the beauty queens of the Grand Littoral (South-West and Littoral). Yaounde will host the regional final of the Grand Centre (Centre, South and East), on 24 September 2022

Regarding the prizes, this year COMICA decided to award the Miss, the 1st and the 2nd runner-up.