Cameroon: COMICA Launches 16th Edition Of Miss Cameroon Contest

The final of the 16th edition of the Miss Cameroon contest will take place on 03 December 2022 at the Yaounde Sports Palace as announced during the launching ceremony.
The press conference for the launch of the 16th edition of the Miss Cameroon contest was held on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at the Yaounde National Museum. In front of the media, the organising committee gave a mid-term review of the mandate of Julia Samantha Edima, Miss Cameroon 2022. For this 16th edition, the COMICA (Miss Cameroon Organizing Committee) will have as its main mission: to produce a much improved version of the competition than the two previous editions.
The city of Garoua will open the ball on June 24, 2022 with the grand regional final that will bring together the three regions of the north (North, Far North and Adamaoua). On 29 July, Bafoussam will take over for the regional final of the Great West (West and North West). On August 28, it will be Douala’s turn to unveil the beauty queens of the Grand Littoral (South-West and Littoral). Yaounde will host the regional final of the Grand Centre (Centre, South and East), on 24 September 2022
Regarding the prizes, this year COMICA decided to award the Miss, the 1st and the 2nd runner-up.
“In previous years, we awarded the Miss and her five runners-up, this year we decided to award the Miss, the 1st and 2nd runners-up. The prize fund has been increased”, said Mrs. Ingrid Solange Amougou, founding president of COMICA. “We went from 6 to 3 winners for the final. This is to better reward them and ensure that Cameroon participates in at least 3 international competitions: Miss World, Miss Universe … that is why we chose to award 3 winners. The other three are reserves, in case the runners-up are not available. We don’t want to see any more Misses taking the taxi depot or the Benskin” she added.
The Miss will receive a bonus of 5,000,000 CFA francs, a 4×4 car, a flat throughout her term, a salary of 100,000 francs per month, prizes offered by partners.
The first runner-up will receive a bonus of 1,500,000frs, a Toyota city car, and prizes offered by partners.
The second runner-up will receive a bonus of 1,000,000frs, a Toyota city car and prizes offered by the partners. For some years now, COMICA has been modernising and rejuvenating itself.
To conclude her remarks, Mrs. Solange Ingrid Amougou said: “For the past four years that I have been in charge, we have had a young director general in the person of Mrs. Emane Ze Daniela and a young team. And I have been the coordinator of the beauty pageant pole for a little over two years. I thank the Minister of Arts and Culture for this mark of confidence.”