Cameroon: Commercial bike rider found dead in Centre region

The body of a man identified as a commercial bike rider was reportedly discovered Thursday in Mbankomo, a commune in the Mefou and Akono Division of the Centre region of Cameroon.

According to sources, the biker’s lifeless body was found in the early hours of Thursday, November 14, 2019 without his motorcycle, probably taken away by alleged murderers.

On the other hand, his phone was reportedly found in one of his pockets.

For now, the circumstances that led to the man’s death are still unclear, but forces of law and order called up to the scene are said to have opened an investigation to make light on the biker’s sudden death.