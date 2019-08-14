Cameroon: Committee to Protect Journalists demands release of Samuel Wazizi

The Committee to Protect Journalists has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Buea based CMTV channel Pidjin News caster Samuel Wazizi arrested days ago in Muea.

In an article published yesterday on their website, the Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ call on Cameroonian authorities to respect the rights of journalists.

“Authorities must stop trying to force journalists like Samuel Wazizi to toe the government line about the separatist conflict in Cameroon by harassing and intimidating them through illegal detentions and flagrant violations of the rule of law,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa program coordinator.

“The fact that Wazizi is being detained by the military, which has no jurisdiction to investigate terrorism-related charges, also raises serious questions about due process and the journalist’s safety. He must be released immediately with no condition.” The article further says.

Samuel Wazizi was allegedly arrested on August 2 in connection “to the Anglophone armed conflict of which investigation is still going…” Reports say he was picked up by the Muea police who later on handed him over to the military, which since has held him without access to his lawyer or family.