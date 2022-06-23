Cameroon-Commonwealth: Prime Minister Represents Head of State In Kigali

Joseph Dion Ngute takes part, on behalf of Paul Biya, in the 26th Commonwealth Summit which opens this Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the capital of Rwanda.

Resumption of economic activities after Covid-19, fight against climate change, poverty, reaffirmation of the values ​​that bind members of the gentlemen’s club, trade and sustainable development. These are among others the various themes on the agenda of the 26th Commonwealth Summit which opens this Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Cameroonian Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute takes part in the work bringing together the 54 member countries, which is held at the Kigali Convention Centre. It will be alongside other personalities such as Patricia Scotland, sixth Secretary-General of the Organization, Prince Charles of Wales, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. With his delegation, the head of government will feature among the 5,000 expected participants.

The representative of the President of the Republic of Cameroon set his foot on Rwanda soil yesterday Wednesday, June 22, 2022, when it was 8:30 p.m. in Yaoundé where he took off earlier. He was met at Kigali International Airport by the Rwandan Minister of Justice. Then, Joseph Dion Ngute and his retinue were taken to the Radisson Blu hotel.