The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland has welcomed the findings of the February 14 incidents in Ngarbuh.

On Tuesday, a report published by the Presidency of the Republic revealed two soldiers and a gendarme, aided by 10 members of a vigilante committee, stormed the village, shooting dead five members of an armed separatist group. The statement said that when the servicemen discovered that as a result of the operation three women and 10 children had been killed, they panicked and burned down houses to try to cover up their actions.

““I welcome President Paul Biya’s decision to hold the perpetrators of this heinous act accountable. I further welcome the measures the President has ordered to ensure justice and dignity for the victims and their families. Justice is an essential condition for sustainable peace. I once again condole with the families of the victims and I encourage a speedy implementation of the Commission’s recommendations so that justice may be done,” the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland said.

She further said:

““The Government of Cameroon’s openness in addressing this incident is encouraging. When I visited Cameroon in November 2019 with the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo and the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, we offered our joint support to the President in his ongoing leadership in finding a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict in the North-West and South-West regions. I reiterate this offer. We stand ready to continue working with Cameroon in the promotion of our shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”