Cameroon: Communication Minister calls for responsible journalism

Cameroon’s communication Minister has urged local promoters of media houses and publishers to be responsible in the practice of journalism.

Rene Emmanuel Sadi made the call during a meeting with stakeholders of the media landscape in Yaounde yesterday.

On the one hand, the Minister expressed satisfaction as concerns the number of media structures as well as media practitioners committed to giving quality and quantity information to its public.

On the other hand, he frowned at the “abuses” committed by some media structures with regards to the security and socio-political challenges Cameroon is facing today.

According to him, some of them are guilty of flagrant violation of ethics and code of conduct of journalism and professional principles that sanctify facts. Emmanuel Sadi warns that if not careful, the press could eventually fail in its role of promoting the ideals of peace, unity and National integration.

To counter this situation, the minister urged them to appeal to their consciences while reporting on stories of National interest.