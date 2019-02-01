Cameroon: Communication Minister vows to help press become more respectable, credible

Receiving New Year wishes from the Cameroonian press Wednesday January 30, 2019, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, Cameroon’s Minister of Communication promised to improve synergy with both public and private press in the bid to ease the communication process.

One of the goals of the newly appointed Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi is to set an improved framework between his ministry and every other ministry so that information on what the government does in each of these ministries, be effectively communicated by press men to the public.

To ensure the implementation of this mission, Rene Emmanuel Sadi says he will sensitize the different ministers to regularly send information on what is happening in their ministries, which will later be made available for public consumption.

According to Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the synergy with the private sector of communication will help meet up with their common goals, that of putting at the disposal of the population information concerning their country as well as government actions.

*Journalist on Internship