Cameroon: Companies apply for reconstruction of SONARA pending availability of funds

Published on 02.06.2020 at 17h38 by journalduCameroun

Part of SONARA razed to ashes last May 31st, 2019 (c) copyright

The Minister of Water and Energy Ressources, Gaston Eloundou Essomba has disclosed that many companies have already applied for the reconstruction of part of the Cameroon National Oil Refinery Company, SONARA amounting to FCFA 250 billion that was reduced to ashes on the 31st of May 2019.

It’s been a year since fire ravaged four of the thirteen production units of the National Oil Refinery Company, SONARA based in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon, putting a halt to activities of the corporation.

One year after the damaging fire incident, the razed parts are yet to be reconstructed.

In an interview granted the National bilingual daily newspaper Cameroon Tribune, published in its Monday June 1 edition, the Minister of Water and Energy Ressources, Gaston Eloundou Essomba disclosed that studies carried out put the cost of reconstruction to FCFA 250 billion.

The Energy boss added that many companies accustomed to such rehabilitations have already applied for the reconstruction of the razed section pending availability of funds.

As far as getting the FCFA 250 billion reconstruction fund is concerned, Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba revealed that negotiations are underway with diverse financial institutions.

On the 31st of May 2019, a fire incident occurred at Cameroon’s lone national oil refinery company, SONARA, causing enormous damage which resulted in a suspension activities of the corporation.

In order to ensure there is no shortage of petroleum products on the market, Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba said the Government worked on assuring the continuous supply of the market with finished goods through importations.

 

 

