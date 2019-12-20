The National Anti Corruption Commission CONAC, has indicted the Limbe City Council for financial mismanagement leading to a loss of over nine billion Francs CFA.

The anti corruption body made the revelation yesterday as it presented its 2018 annual report to the public and the press. The report was coincidentally presented to the press yesterday at a time the Limbe City Council was equally holding its council session uner the Government Delegate Andrew Motanga Mojimba.

CONAC equally accused the indicted the Nkometou toll gate post of mismanagement which made the state of Cameroon to lose close to 15 million Francs CFA while the Bafia district hospital was accused of mismanagement to the tune of over FCFA 3million.