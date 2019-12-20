Business › Finances

Happening now

Cameroon: CONAC indicts Limbe City Council of mismanaging FCFA 9 Billion

Published on 20.12.2019 at 13h06 by JournalduCameroun

The National Anti Corruption Commission CONAC, has indicted the Limbe City Council for financial mismanagement leading to a loss of over nine billion Francs CFA.

The anti corruption body made the revelation yesterday as it presented its 2018 annual report to the public and the press. The report was coincidentally presented to the press yesterday at a time the Limbe City Council was equally holding its council session uner the Government Delegate Andrew Motanga Mojimba.

CONAC  equally accused the indicted the Nkometou toll gate post of mismanagement which made the state of Cameroon to lose close to 15 million Francs CFA while the Bafia district hospital was accused of mismanagement to the tune of over FCFA 3million.

 

Tags : | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top