Cameroon : Conac Launches Back to School Campaign Corruption Free

The recruitment, transfers and enrolment are underway. According to Dieudonné Massi Gams, “we realized that the period before the start of the school year was more appropriate to conduct a campaign to sensitize the community to avoid corruption during these moments. Until 30 August, the Commission’s teams will criss-cross the regions to bring the message to the educational community. The tools used will be the telephone, posters, stickers, calls to each school and all those responsible.”

Nine days of sensitisation against corrupt practices in schools in Cameroon is ongoing. “The National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac) has realized that the start of the school year is a time of great corruption. And this, particularly, with regard to recruitment, transfers of students from one institution to another,” said the president of the Conac, on the national station of Crtv since Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

This campaign, which has been running for years, is bearing fruit, according to the President of the Commission. It helps to mobilise teachers, parents and students to avoid acts of corruption. These are the blockages that teachers create to prevent citizens from benefiting from free education, the delay in the preparation and delivery of minimum packages.

According to Dieudonné Massi Gams, other forms of corruption in schools are “the falsification of grades, the problem of sexually transmitted grades. There is also the influence of certain personalities who would like their children to be recruited where they should not be recruited…“, he reveals. Faced with these persistent mentalities in schools, the Conac does not intend to give up.

“The disease comes at a gallop and goes at a trot. We think that at least what we are doing is not only about this new school year. But it is a perpetual action that will be carried out. Especially since the Conac has already set up integrity clubs for monitoring in schools, institutions and even universities,” says the president.

Even if habits are difficult to rectify, the Commission is optimistic. “By dint of forging, one becomes a forger. Africans also know how to say that you have to beat the anvil more. And you know, repetition is the art of teaching. The more we insist, the more we teach, the more we educate, the more we come back to it, the more corruption will decrease in all our structures and in particular at school level,” Dieudonné Massi Gams predicts.