Cameroon: CONAC launches “If it’s not yours, don’t touch” youth sensitization campaign

The National Anti-Corruption Commission, CONAC has launched a sensitization campaign directed towards youths dubbed “If it is not yours, don’t touch.

The campaign was launched Tuesday February 8 by the national Chairman of the committee, Rev Dieudonne Massi Gams in Yoko, Mbam and Kim Division, Centre region of Cameroon.

The campaign was launched in line with activities marking the 55th edition of the National Youth Day in Cameroon under the theme “Youth, resilience, challenges and opportunities in COVID-19 time”.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Rev Dieudonne Massi Gams said it aims at combating corruption at the roots, which starts at an early age.

For a start, the target was nursery, primary and secondary students considered as the leaders of tomorrow.

As such, the CONAC delegation toured some schools in the Division to deliver the message of respect of people’ property.