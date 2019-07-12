Cameroon: CONAC launches “Road Show” campaign to fight against electoral fraud

The National Anti-corruption Commission dubbed Conac has launched an anti-corruption awareness campaign baptised “Road Show” intended to fight against electoral fraud in the country.

The campaign was launched yesterday in Yaounde during a press conference chaired by the Commission head Rev Dr Dieudonne Massi Gams and is set to run from the 22 of this month to August 4, 2019.

The road show caravan will reportedly undertake amongst others outdoor campaigns that seek to sensitize citizens of voting age and the civil society to denounce electoral fraud in communities.

While launching the campaign, Dieudonne Massi Gams disclosed that the programme is part of the implementation of the prevention and communication component of the national anti-corruption strategy adopted by the government and her partners in 2011.

The meeting equally marked the 2nd edition of the African anti-corruption day instituted by the African commission and commemorated on the 11th of July each year.