Cameroon confirms first coronavirus case

A 58-year-old French national has tested positive for the coronavirus in Cameroon, APA learnt in a statement issued Friday by Public Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie.He arrived in the country on February 24 and was immediately quarantined in the care centre of Yaoundé’s central hospital for treatment.

According to our sources, the patient, a Franco-Cameroonian who had been resident in France for 34 years, had arrived in Cameroon on an Air France flight which had stopped in Bangui (Central African Republic). He then went to a funeral ceremony in the locality of Mbangasina (Centre), some 50 kilometres from Yaoundé.

It was on his return from the funeral, where he had travelled in a private vehicle with his wife, who also had similar symptoms that the first signs of the disease appeared. He was then admitted for consultation at a clinic in the city, which referred him to a public dispensary.

Officials at the Ministry announced that research is underway to trace his various contacts since his arrival in Cameroon. The minister nevertheless reassures the public that “all measures are being taken by the government to contain the possible risks of contamination.”