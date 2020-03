The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has confirmed the country’s first Coronavirus death.

Dr. Malachie Manaouda said the patient died on Tuesday at the Yaounde Central Hospital where he had been admitted sincethe case was detected.

The patient, he said, was the third case detected in Cameroon and arrived the country on March 7 from Italy while he had already been infected.

The death comes after the Minister confirmed on Tuesday morning that the number of cases had risen to 66, making Cameroon the hardest hit in sub Sahara Africa.

Last week, the government of Cameroon announced several measures to avoid the spread of the virus, notably shuting down the borders, schools and restricting gatherings.