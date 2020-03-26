Cameroon confirms second Coronavirus death

Published on 26.03.2020 at 21h08 by JournalduCameroun

A second Coronavirus death has been recorded in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has confirmed.

The Public Health Minister confirmed the second death today during his daily press briefing on the situation of the Coronavirus in Cameroon.

Dr Malachie Manaouda also revealed that 13 new cases tested positive today, taking the total to 88 cases so far from 310 tests conducted.

The Ministr of Public Health also revealed the kits received today from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma will be channelled to the various regions so as to accelerate screening of cases.

Over 20.000 kits arrived Cameroon today through a special flight as gift from Jack Ma to help African countries fight the Coronavirus.