Cameroon confirms seventh Coronavirus death

Cameroon’s COVID-19 death cases have moved up to seven, the Public Health Minister confirmed this Thursday morning.

Dr Malachie Manaouda said in a tweet early this morning that the victim was a patient under observation at the Buea Regional Hospital who finally tested positive with COVID-19 and succumbed to the killer virus.

Besides that, the Health boss equally communicated updates on the COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country.

According to his tweet, last night, Cameroon recorded thirty-eight more cases, that is, thirty-six who tested positive out of one hundred and fourteen in Yaounde, one who tested positive out of nine in Bafoussam, and one who tested positive in Buea but unfortunately died.

This added to the cases confirmed yesterday evening makes a total of one hundred and eighty-four confirmed cases as at this Thursday morning.

The massive sensitization and screening campaign earlier announced by Public Health officials kicks off this day in Douala and will last for six days.