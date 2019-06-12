Cameroon: Confusion as detained Ambazonia leader impeached by peers

The detained leader of the Ambazonia separatist movement Julius Ayuk Tabe has been impeached by the ‘Restoration Council’ of the movement.

This move has further plunged the already divided separatist wing of the Anglophone struggle into more confusion as power tussle at the helmn of the movement conti nues to intensify.

According to a note signed by the Chairman of the ‘Restoration Council’, Elvis Kometa, the detained Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe has been impeached for ‘treasonous misconduct’.

He thus stressed that the detained leader has lost mandate to speak on behalf of the separatist movement both locally and internationally.

The head of the Restoration Council stressed that Samuel Sako continues to head the separatist movement while a mechanism is put in place to get a new leader in ninety days.

This decision has not gone down well with the separatist movement as it threatens to further create a gulf amongst them.