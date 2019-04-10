Cameroon: Confusion looms as Ambazonia faction maintains Fako lockdown

There is yet another confusion amongst the various separatist groups in the diaspora over the lockdown operation in Fako Division.

After the the Southern Cameroon Liberation Council signed a communiqué on Tuesday calling for an immediate end to the lockdown, the Ambazonia Security Council, ASC, immediately came out to dismiss the communiqué and insist the lockdown must continue.

The ASC which is the military wing of the self-proclaimed Ambazonia Interim Government said the SCLC has no powers to call off the lockdown aimed at frustrating the Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture, FESTAC.

This confusion amongst the various factions has left residents on the ground equally confused as many persons decided to remain in doors today in parts of Fako division for fear of the unknown while some braved the odds to go about their activities.

Despite calls for the lockdown to frustrate FESTAC, the one-week cultural festival was launched last week to a greater success and will round up this weekend in Limbe.