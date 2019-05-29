Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville discuss border demarcation in Yaounde

Experts from Cameroon and the Republic of Congo have begun meeting in Yaounde to discuss issues relating to the demarcation of the border between the two countries.

The Congolese delegation is led by the country’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of interior and decentralization, Charles Nganfouomo, while the Cameroonian delegation is headed by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

The working sessions that will go for 5days aim at mapping out ways to establish boundary demarcations at the borders of the two neighbouring countries.

The different original boundary pillars present at the borders of the two countries are said to have weird out as some of them have become invisible, rendering the demarcation and limitation of the borders difficult.

This initiative goes in line with the agenda imposed by the African Union on member states to demarcate their borders come 2022.

To ease the procedure, the putting in place of a mixed technical committee involving experts in boundary related issues, who will have to elaborate a demarcation and delimitation programme come 2022 was proposed